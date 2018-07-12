Where Does Chicago Rank in the Best/Worst Cities for Driving?

WalletHub looked at the 100 most populated cities in the US across four categoriestraffic and infrastructure, cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, access to vehicles and maintenance, and safety (including accident likelihood and car theft rates)to see which cities are more enjoyable to drive in, and which are not. Where do you think Chicago Ranks? You guessed it, in the bottom 10! Here’s the list from Wallet Hub.Best cities to drive in:

1. Raleigh, NC

2. Corpus Christi, Texas

3. Orlando, Fla.

4. Greensboro, NC

5. Plano, Texas

6. Winston-Salem, NC

7. Durham, NC

8. El Paso, Texas

9. Jacksonville, Fla.

10.Tampa, Fla.

Worst cities to drive in:

1. Detroit

2. San Francisco

3. Oakland, Calif.

4. Philadelphia

5. Seattle

6. Boston

7. New York

8. Newark, NJ

9. Los Angeles

10.Chicago