When Will the Space Station Fly Over Your City?
By Roy Gregory
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 9:23 AM
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Drew Feustel prepares to close a door to an atmospheric experiment during a space walk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (NASA via AP)

If you are into Star Gazing, with a little cooperation from Mother Nature you’ll be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) flying overhead tonight thru Friday August 10th. Here are the viewing times for Joliet over the next couple of days from NASA.

Click here to find out the viewing times for your city.

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Share Event
Mon Jul 30, 8:44 PM 2 min 14° 13° above NNW 10° above NNE   
Mon Jul 30, 10:21 PM 2 min 20° 17° above N 16° above NE   
Mon Jul 30, 11:56 PM < 1 min 10° 10° above NW 10° above NW   
Tue Jul 31, 9:29 PM 3 min 16° 14° above NNW 10° above NE   
Tue Jul 31, 11:06 PM < 1 min 26° 22° above NW 26° above NNW   
Wed Aug 1, 8:37 PM 3 min 14° 12° above NNW 10° above NE   
Wed Aug 1, 10:14 PM 2 min 32° 23° above NNW 31° above NE   
Thu Aug 2, 9:22 PM 4 min 22° 17° above NNW 10° above ENE   
Thu Aug 2, 10:57 PM 1 min 28° 12° above WNW 28° above WNW   
Fri Aug 3, 8:30 PM 3 min 17° 16° above N 11° above ENE   
Fri Aug 3, 10:07 PM 2 min 65° 28° above NW 64° above NE   
Sat Aug 4, 9:15 PM 3 min 38° 24° above NNW 18° above E   
Sat Aug 4, 10:50 PM 1 min 18° 11° above WNW 18° above W   
Sun Aug 5, 9:59 PM 2 min 50° 22° above WNW 50° above SSW   
Mon Aug 6, 9:08 PM 3 min 82° 36° above NW 20° above ESE   
Tue Aug 7, 9:51 PM 3 min 20° 10° above W 20° above SW   
Wed Aug 8, 9:00 PM 3 min 39° 28° above W 16° above SSE   
Fri Aug 10, 8:52 PM 3 min 16° 12° above W 11° above SSW   
