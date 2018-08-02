When Will the Space Station Fly Over Your City?

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Drew Feustel prepares to close a door to an atmospheric experiment during a space walk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, June 14, 2018. (NASA via AP)

If you are into Star Gazing, with a little cooperation from Mother Nature you’ll be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) flying overhead tonight thru Friday August 10th. Here are the viewing times for Joliet over the next couple of days from NASA.

Click here to find out the viewing times for your city.