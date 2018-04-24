When is Your Eyesight Best…and Worst?

Did you know this? Because of how our brains work, how good your vision is VARIES throughout the day. Your vision is best around 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., and worst at 2:00 p.m. Here’s why, Thousands of years ago, we needed to see better at dusk and dawn, because that’s when we were more likely to be attacked by predators, like lions. Once we started living in cities and figured out how to use electricity, we didn’t need it anymore. But the results of our evolution are still with us. So our vision is best around dusk and dawn, & worst around 2:00 p.m. You’ve probably never even noticed it before, so it’s obviously not a huge difference. But if you really want to ace your next eye test, maybe schedule it for the morning or evening instead of on your lunch break. Here’s the full story from Daily Mail.