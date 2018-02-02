Whats for dinner?

Keith Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, recently proved that she isn’t afraid of eating bugs during the latest installment of Vanity Fair’s “Secret Talent Theatre,” which gives a peek at the hidden abilities of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In the video, Kidman can be seen chowing on a four-course meal of insects, which she calls “micro-livestock.” And Nicole doesn’t even flinch as she goes to town on the unique meal consisting of hornworms, mealworms, crickets and fried grasshoppers for dessert.

You can see all the Secret Talent Theater episodes on Vanity Fair’s YouTube page here.