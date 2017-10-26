What’s more 1 Large Pizza or 2 Medium Pizzas?

If you want the most bang for your buck when ordering pizza you have to consider how much crust you like to consume. Two unnamed friends posted detailed calculations on the website Imgur that indicate an 18-inch pie yields 53.4 square inches of crust, while two medium pizzas yield 69.13 square inches of crust. Also, a large (18-inch) pizza will yield 245 square inches of pizza, while two medium (12-inch) pizzas will equal 226 square inches of pizza. So order your next pizza(s) accordingly. So it all comes down to “Do you want more crust?”

Here’s more from Daily Mail