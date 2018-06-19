WHAT YOUR DOG IS TRYING TO TELL YOU?

Researchers from the University of Salford in England have been attempting to figure out what dogs are trying to tell us with their behaviors. They’ve identified some 47 different potential gestures dogs use in an attempt to communicate, and claim to have “translated” 19 of them. Surprisingly, not all of them are “feed me”. Their results have been published in the science journal Animal Cognition. Here are some of the actions and translations:

Feed me:

– Using its snout and head to move your hand on to its body

– Holding one paw in the air while sitting

Scratch me:

– Rolling over in front of you

– Pressing its nose against you or another object

– Licking you or an object

– Rubbing its head against you while leaning against you

Play with me:

– Briefly touching a person with a single paw

– Diving headfirst under a person or object

– Reaching a paw towards an object of interest

– Wiggling its body underneath a person or object

Open the door for me:

– Lifting both paws off the ground and placing them on its owner or a nearby object

– Jumping up and down, either on to an object or not, while in the same location

Here’s the complete story from New.com.au