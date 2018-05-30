What Would Your “DREAM” Home Have to Have?

A study by Homes.com of 2,000 Americans asked people to conceptualize their dream home. Here is the average American dream home:

– Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an abundance of wood and glass, a two-car garage, and a view of the beach.

– Average size: 2,756 square feet.

– Hardwood floors.

– An open gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and smart-home technology.

– A backyard deck, walk-in closet, pool, fireplace, and a balcony with a view.

– Plenty of storage.

– Beach-house décor.

– The nearest neighbors would be “down the street.”

