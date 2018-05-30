What Would Your “DREAM” Home Have to Have?
By Roy Gregory
May 30, 2018 @ 6:56 AM

A study by Homes.com of 2,000 Americans asked people to conceptualize their dream home. Here is the average American dream home:
– Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an abundance of wood and glass, a two-car garage, and a view of the beach.
– Average size: 2,756 square feet.
– Hardwood floors.
– An open gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and smart-home technology.
– A backyard deck, walk-in closet, pool, fireplace, and a balcony with a view.
– Plenty of storage.
– Beach-house décor.
– The nearest neighbors would be “down the street.”

What would your Dream Home have to have? Here’s more from the NY POST.

