What Would Your “DREAM” Home Have to Have?

A study by Homes.com of 2,000 Americans asked people to conceptualize their dream home. Here is the average American dream home:
– Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an abundance of wood and glass, a two-car garage, and a view of the beach.
– Average size: 2,756 square feet.
– Hardwood floors.
– An open gourmet kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and smart-home technology.
– A backyard deck, walk-in closet, pool, fireplace, and a balcony with a view.
– Plenty of storage.
– Beach-house décor.
– The nearest neighbors would be “down the street.”
