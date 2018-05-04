What phrase needs to disappear ASAP?

I am sure that most of us have used the slang word “selfie” at one point in our lives. Apparently it seems that slang word may be on its way out. This is according to researchers from Alan Institute in London. They did some digging on the website Urbandictionary. com and found that new definitions using the word “selfie” have declined by 66%! To me, that is not a word that drives me too crazy when I hear it… however there are a couple slang words that the younger generation use that I wish I never heard again including…. “Bae” “Extra” “Turnt” and “Thirsty”!

Is there a slang word that You wish you never heard again or maybe a word that your child uses that you have no idea what it means?