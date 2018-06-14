What Is the Best Place to Eat While Drunk?

Here’s a fun poll to take with your friends? Have you ever made an Uber driver or friend take you to eat some food on the way home from a bar?

In the Chicago area, the answer 9 times out of 10 will probably be White Castle. A new survey asked 6,000 Americans about their drunk eating habits. And Taco Bell is BY FAR the most popular place to go around the country when we need to soak up some alcohol.

41% of Americans said it’s their favorite spot for drunk dining. McDonald’s is next at 25%, followed by Waffle House, 13% . . . Denny’s, 6% . . . and IHOP, 5%.

Here’s more from the survey . . .

– Taco Bell is the top choice in 31 states. McDonald’s is #1 in 14. And five states across the South prefer Waffle House. (Check out a map of all 50 states here.)

– Out of those top three spots, Waffle House packs the most calories. The average drunk order there contains 979 calories. At McDonald’s, 788 calories. And at Taco Bell, 723 calories.

-The top three drunk orders for women at Taco Bell are tacos, quesadillas, and nachos. For men, it’s tacos, burritos, and Cheesy Gordita Crunches.

Here are more results and the full story from Rehabs.com