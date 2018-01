If you have ever had to fill out customs forms, you know how crazy this is but according to Space.com Neil Armstron, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins had to do just that when they returned to earth on Apollo 11!

Yep, hold the parade and world tour… we need to see your papers!

What did they delare? Moon rocks, dust and lunar samples. The form was filed at the Honolulu Airport in Hawaii on July 24, 1969 the day the Apollo 11 crew splashed down in the Pacific.

