What Country Star Made the Most Money this Year?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 8:47 AM
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Forbes magazine has released its annual list of the top 100 highest-paid celebrities and there are a few country stars on the short list. Luke Bryan landed at No. 45 with $52 million, followed by Garth Brooks at No. 59 with $45.5 million and Kenny Chesney at No. 87 with $37 million.
Country-turned pop star Taylor Swift holds the No. 21 spot with an income of $80 mil.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather claims the No. 1 spot this year with a whopping $285 million.
See the complete Forbes list

