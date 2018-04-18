What Age are You Officially Old? Here are Some Signs Its Happening

Not sure we agree with this but THE SUN published an article about signs that you are getting old and what that Magic Age is. They say its 41! Really, here’s another kicker, you are fully “transitioned” to old age by 57. Don’t kill the messenger, but here’s the full story from (The Sun) and Signs You’re Getting Old

1. Forgetting people’s names.

2. Losing hair.

3. Feeling stiff.

4. Talking a lot about your joints and aches.

5. Groaning when you bend down.

6. Not knowing popular music.

7. Misplacing your keys and glasses.

8. Getting hairier eyebrows, more nose hairs, and more ear hairs.

9. Not lifting heavy things because you’re worried about your back.

10. Saying, “Back in my day.”