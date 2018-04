Pictured above is Larissa Griesmeyer of Schiller Park with her $1000 check. Larissa was a WCCQ Spring Ka-Ching winner. We have 4 more shots at $1000 for you to join Larissa today at 8am, 11am, 2pm, & 5pm and 4 more chances to win tomorrow. What would you do with $1000? We want to put some money in your pocket! Just Listen, Text, & Win brought to you by Brothers Country Supply in Morris, Ottawa, & Oswego making a pets quality of life better everyday. Click here for more details...