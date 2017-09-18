Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair hosted by the Workforce Services Division of Will County on Thursday, September 21st from 9am and 11am at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are cooler loader, forklift operators, galvanizing associates, general laborer/lumper, general laborers, home care aide/homemaker, material handler, onsite coordinators, order selector, picker/packer, reach truck operator, school bus drivers, shift supervisor, tasker/scheduler, transportation aide, truck loader, warehouse associates , wholesaler picker and more.

WSD Administrative Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh, whose office oversees WSD, encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events. Walsh says to, “Bring your resume, dress for success and be ready for an interview.”

For additional information about Will County’s WSD, go to will.works.

The post Weekly Job Fair This Thursday, September 21st At Workforce Services Division of Will County appeared first on 1340 WJOL.