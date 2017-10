As the world waits to see what kind of dress Kacey Musgaraves will wear at her upcoming wedding, Kacey’s giving her fans a “sneak peak” of what she looks like in one of those long, white gowns. In a recent throwback Thursday post on Instagram, Kacey posted a picture of a much younger version of herself wearing a white wedding gown and veil. Kacey and her singer-songwriter fiancé Ruston Kelly are expected to get hitched any day now.