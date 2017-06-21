Weber Road Diamond Interchange Construction Expected To Last Two Years

The 90-million dollar diverging diamond interchange project is expected to last two construction seasons. Will County Board member Don Moran from Romeoville says the project has take more time in acquiring right of way’s for the expansion thanks to the budget. There are more than 40-thousand motorists who use the I-55/Weber Road interchange daily.

The project will add another bridge. Diverging diamond interchanges allow two directions of traffic to temporarily cross the other side of the road so drivers don’t have to cross opposing traffic to make a left turn. The project along Weber Road goes from 119th Street in Bolingbrook to 135th Street in Romeoville. Moran says they’re trying to reduce the effects of the project on motorists and have two lanes open at all times.

To see video of a diverging diamond interchange click here

