Would YOU wear it?

The Salon du Chocolat ends today in Porte de Versailles Exhibition Center. The show features models wearing clothing made of chocolate. These vary from a looped blouse worn over a body suit to a short ballet-type dress adorned with chocolate eclairs. One of the popular dresses, worn by French Olympic boxing champion Estelle Mossely, featured a large flower on the back at waistline level that had a chocolate center.

The fashionable clothes worn by the models was created by 15 duos of chocolatiers and fashion designers. A giant chocolate fox sculpture was created by sculptor Richard Orlinski, working with chocolatier Yann Couvreur. The show has been held previously in Brussels, New York City and Tokyo.

