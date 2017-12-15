Wear Your Ugly Sweater Today, Board Airlines Early

Today is the third Friday in December, which makes it National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day. And if you wear an ugly sweater today while taking a flight aboard Alaskan Airlines, Virgin America, or Horizon Air, you’ll qualify for early boarding. Holiday travel is notoriously frustrating, so anything that lightens the mood is appreciated. Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement: “This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early … but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet.” As if that weren’t enough to get you into the holiday spirit, the airlines are also playing holiday music during boarding throughout December –the complete story from LifeHacker is here.