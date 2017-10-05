Wear this costume if you’re looking for Romance

If you’re trying to HOOK UP on Halloween what kind of cosume should you wear? Not a sexy one, not a funny one, but a UNIQUE costume! 27% of people said a one-of-a-kind costume would make the best impression. Sexy costumes and funny costumes each got 20% of the vote.

Some other Halloween facts from Goodwill:

51% of us are interested in wearing a costume this year. So almost half of us AREN’T. 16% are also planning to put their PET in a costume.

40% of people who are dressing up will start pulling their costume together by next week at the latest. Almost half of those people said they’ve already started.

The three most popular themes this year are funny costumes, unique costumes, and sexy costumes. Yes, funny costumes are the most popular.