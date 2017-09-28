After watching last Sunday’s Bears vs. Steelers game @ Soldier Field, a lot has been said about our National Anthem and the Right to Protest. One side says they are protesting and have the right to protest any way they see fit. Another side says the National Anthem might not be the right place for this protest. Whatever you feel, here at WCCQ We Stand With the Anthem. Listen for the National Anthem every weekday morning at 6am on the Roy & Carol in the Morning show. You’ll hear the Star Spangled Banner from top country stars like Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, George Jones, Rascal Flatts, and others. There are some killer versions and Roy & Carol will be playing them every weekday at 6am. We’d also like you to send us your pictures with the flag in the form below so we can include them in our photo gallery. Any social media posts should use #WeStandWithTheAnthem.

