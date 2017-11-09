WCCQ Honors Todd Thompson

The WCCQ family is sad to report the passing of one of our favorites Todd Thompson last night at Hines VA hospital. Todd worked as an afternoon host for WCCQ and worked many weekends over the years delivering his one of a kind spin on all topics. Todd will always be part of our family and will truly be missed! Here are some memories of our friend Todd (Bailey) Thompson

Todd loved his cats BUDDY & WINSTON

Todd with WCCQ Personalities Alison Girard and Frankie

Todd Proudly served our country as a member of the US NAVY

Todd enjoyed life, and always had fun!