Ways to Save on Gas Over Memorial Day Weekend

You’ve probably noticed gas prices have been going up over the past couple of weeks just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. But there are some ways you can pinch some pennies according to AAA.

1. Use an app. Apps like Gasbuddy and Waze can help you find the cheapest gas prices at nearby gas stations.

2. Buy gas at a wholesale club. Clubs like Costco, Sam’s, and BJ’s often have gas stations attached to them and can save you 20 to 30 cents a gallon on average. Just be prepared to wait in line.

3. Maintain your car. Stuff like low tire pressure will reduce your fuel economy and can damage your tires.

4. Use air conditioning. It sounds counterintuitive but air conditioners actually create LESS drag on the engine than driving with the windows down.