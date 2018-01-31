Waterbeds Are Making a Comeback

Waterbeds were a big deal back in the 1970s, but the inventor is planning a big comeback. Seventy one-year-old Charlie Hall says he sees Millenials loving waterbeds once he improves them with temperature control, calmer waves, and more. They’ll be on the market later this year, initially at City Furniture chain in Florida. Get ready to pony up some cash! You can expect the new and improved design to run you about $2,000. (More from Newser)