A two month road construction project will reduce Jefferson Street between DesPlaines Street and Chicago Street to one lane of traffic in downtown Joliet. The project begins Thursday July 13th and should be completed by September 15th.

The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project with only one traffic lane open. Nighttime detours of Jefferson (Route 30) are also scheduled. There will be no parking allowed on Jefferson between DesPlaines Street and Chicago Street. The construction project works focuses on water main and sewer main improvements.

Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

The post Water Main Improvements In Downtown Joliet Will Reduce Jefferson Street To One Lane For Two Months appeared first on 1340 WJOL.