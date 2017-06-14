The City of Joliet would like to thank its residents for their cooperation regarding lawn watering in accordance with the water conservation program. Watering within the specified hours minimizes water losses due to evaporation and helps promote root development for a healthy lawn.

Lawn watering can only be done at even numbered addresses on even numbered days and at odd numbered addresses on odd numbered days between the hours of 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM or 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM. The only exception to the odd/even water restriction applies to homeowners and / or businesses who intend to install sod. Permits are required for the exception. Filling swimming pools or watering trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetable gardens are exempt.

The post Water Conservation Program In Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.