Was Michael Jackson Really Castrated?

SANTA MARIA, CA - MARCH 7: Singer Michael Jackson walks into the Santa Maria Superior Court on the fifth day of his child molestation trial March 7, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Jackson is charged in a 10-count indictment with molesting a boy, plying him with liquor and conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment and extortion. He has pleaded innocent. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

There’s been a rumor for decades that Michael Jackson was castrated by his father, Joe Jackson, early on to maintain his infamous high pitch voice.

Now, with the recent passing of Joe, the rumors have resurfaced, questioning whether or not he was really the “great father” everyone seems to be celebrating him as.

The main accuser is Michael Jackson’s doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray. According to Murray, Michael was abused and even ‘chemically castrated’ by his father.

Days after Joe’s death, Dr. Murray can be heard in a video saying, “I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell.”

Some will question his motives, In November of 2011, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and received the maximum penalty of four years in prison. After serving two years of his sentence, Murray was released on parole on October 28, 2013.

Jackson’s father, Joseph Jackson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Murray in 2010, but dropped it in 2012. Also in 2010, Jackson’s mother Katherine and three children filed a separate wrongful death suit against AEG, claiming that the company was negligent in hiring Murray; a jury found in favor of AEG in 2013.

These are crazy allegations. Do You Believe the Doctor? Here’s more from People.