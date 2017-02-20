Warmer February Than Most Of March Last Year

By WJOL News
|
Feb 20, 6:12 AM

A record setting weekend. Three days in a row of daily record breaking temperatures. Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw temperatures break records with highs of 67, 70 and Sunday a high of 69 degrees which surpassed the old record of 65 degrees set in 1930.

So far this February, the first 19 days of the month on average have been warmer than the first 19 days of last March.

Monday: High near 66; record of 64. Tuesday: High near 66; record of 67. Wednesday: High near 70; record of 68.

The post Warmer February Than Most Of March Last Year appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

