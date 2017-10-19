WANTED MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN AFTER LOSING FACEBOOK BET WITH POLICE

Some bets just aren’t worth taking. Cocky 21-year-old Michael Zaydel promised to give himself up to police if a Facebook post about an existing arrest warrant went viral (specifically receiving more than 1,000 shares.) He also promised the Redford Township, New Jersey Police Department he’d bring officers a dozen doughnuts and “pick up every piece of litter around” their public schools if they won. Let’s just say his post got shared. He surrendered and brought doughnuts and a bagel to police.

This evening at approximately 6:30 pm Michael Zaydel made good on his promise to turn himself in to RTPD for his… Posted by Redford Township Police Department on Monday, October 16, 2017