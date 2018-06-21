Want to Sell Your House? These are the Colors to Paint It

Real-estate website Zillow has analyzed more than 135,000 photos from listings of homes that sold between 2010 and 2018, comparing the sales price of properties with the colors of the walls and other parts of the house. Here are their findings:

– Houses with front doors in shades of black — from charcoal to jet — fetched $6,271 more than expected when sold.

– Tuxedo-style kitchen cabinetry, where the upper cabinets are white or light-colored and lower cabinets or kitchen islands are dark navy or black, garnered a premium of more than $1,500. (* Don’t do this – the trend will pass soon!)

– Cool, neutral wall colors are still popular. Homes with blue bathrooms, specifically light shades like periwinkle, led to a sale nearly $2,800 over the expected sales price, although the blue bathroom trend seems to be ebbing.

– A brick red dining room will slash a home’s price down by more than $2,000 versus what was expected.

– Other ill-advised paint choices include yellows and browns.

