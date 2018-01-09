Want Someone To Fall in Love with You By Valentines Day? Try These 3 Things

Is there someone you have your eyes on that you want to fall in love with you by Valentines Day? According to Daily Mail here are 3 things you can do.

1. Introduce them to your family. It ups the stakes, shows them you’re serious, and makes them feel closer. If it all goes to plan, they’ll suddenly feel like a much bigger part of your life than they thought they were.

2. Plan a bunch of fun stuff to do over the next month in the LEAD-UP to Valentine’s Day. It might seem like you’re trying to buy their affection. But the idea is by the time February 14th rolls around, they’ll feel like EVERY day with you is Valentine’s Day.

3. Start binge-watching a show together. It’ll give you something to bond over. Just make sure it’s something you’ll both like. And depending on how many episodes there are, the expert claims it can actually be a real sign of commitment. (More from Daily Mail)