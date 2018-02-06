Want to be More Productive At Work? Do This…..

Do you want to be more productive at work? CLEAN YOUR DESK! A survey of workers by the Tech Firm Brother, 4 of 10 workers say having an organized desk helps them become more productive. One in three says it helped them advance in their career. Here’s another benefit, according to the Journal of Psychological Science, people with orderly desks also ate healthier for lunch. (Pictured is the messy desk at WCCQ, Tommy Gun’s desk. This was actually recently cleaned believe it or not)