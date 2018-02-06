Want to be More Productive At Work? Do This…..
By Roy Gregory
|
Feb 6, 2018 @ 6:23 AM

Do you want to be more productive at work? CLEAN YOUR DESK! A survey of workers by the Tech Firm Brother, 4 of 10 workers say having an organized desk helps them become more productive. One in three says it helped them advance in their career. Here’s another benefit, according to the Journal of Psychological Science, people with orderly desks also ate healthier for lunch. (Pictured is the messy desk at WCCQ, Tommy Gun’s desk. This was actually recently cleaned believe it or not)

Related Content

Blake Shelton helped Luke Bryan with American Idol...
Sugarland Announces Tour…Chicago is on the S...
Raelynn Reunited with Missing Dog
THE FIRST TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE WITH A BLUE MOON IN ...
ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE H...
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Comments