Want a Phone Call from Granger Smith?

Granger Smith explains why he’s personally calling every fan who buys his new album, When The Good Guys Win, during its first week out:

(Granger Smith) “Buying music, it’s not as common as it was 10 years ago. It’s no front page news. We all know that. It shows a different sort of commitment. So, me giving out a personal phone call, reaching out personally, is a daunting task but it’s worth it in the fact that what better way to show my support back, the reflection back to them that they’ve given me.”