Want to Live Longer? Do These 5 Things
By Roy Gregory
Dec 13, 2017 @ 7:03 AM

A new study looked at people who were at least 90 years old to try to figure out what traits they had in common . . . which might mean those traits are tied to living a longer life. And here are the five main ones they found . . .

1. A positive, optimistic attitude.

2. Stubbornness.

3. A strong work ethic.

4. Living a rural life, and loving it.

5. A strong connection with your family and religion.

The researchers say those are SO powerful that they can even overcome genetics.

