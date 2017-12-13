Want to Live Longer? Do These 5 Things

A new study looked at people who were at least 90 years old to try to figure out what traits they had in common . . . which might mean those traits are tied to living a longer life. And here are the five main ones they found . . .
1. A positive, optimistic attitude.
2. Stubbornness.
3. A strong work ethic.
4. Living a rural life, and loving it.
5. A strong connection with your family and religion.
The researchers say those are SO powerful that they can even overcome genetics.
