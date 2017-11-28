Want to Get More Matches on Tinder? Mention this Food

There is a secret to getting more matches on Tinder: mention food. A new study of more than 3.7 million dating profiles, conducted by new dating app Zoosk, found that referencing food in your bio dramatically boosted your popularity. Overall, any mention of food in an online dating profile is going to result in an increase in inbound messages. Guacamole will increase your chance of being messaged by 144 percent, followed by potatoes (101 percent) and chocolate (100 percent).

One word of advice, don’t mention Fried Chicken, apparently you’re messages will decrease by 15%. Here’s the top 10:

1. Guacamole

2. French fries

3. Chocolate

4. Salad

5. Avocado

6. Pasta

7. Cheese

8. Cake

9. Burgers

10. Ice cream

The complete article from the Morning Bulletin is here