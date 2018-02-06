Want to End Baldness? Visit This Restaurant

If you want to end Baldness a trip to a fast food restaurant and an order of French Fries could be the answer. Scientists in Japan say they have successfully regrown hair on bald mice under lab conditions in a technique they say could be easily transferred to humans. The secret is McDonald’s French fries. The secret is Dimethylpolysiloxane, which is found in McDonald’s fries. The chemical makes it safer to heat oil by stopping it from foaming. The Dimethylpolysiloxane was combined with stem cells in a technique that caused new hair follicles to appear on the mice. It proved effective in the experiment because it allows oxygen to pass through to the cells easily. Professor Junji Fukuda, of Yokohama National University, said this simple method is very promising. The next step is to transfer the method to human heads. We’re not kidding, read more from Newsweek.