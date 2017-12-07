Want to Be A Better Listener? Use This Ear

If you want to hear something extra carefully, you should favor your right ear. Researchers from Auburn University in Alabama gave 41 participants of various ages dichotic listening tests, which is when a listener wears headphones and hears different audio in each ear at the same time. Participants were instructed to listen carefully to audio delivered into one ear, while ignoring information given to the other ear. When it came to “simple memory capacity,” there was no difference with regards to which ear heard the information, but when a list of items that went beyond an individual’s memory span was read, participants’ performance improved an average of eight percent when they heard it via their right ear. It’s hoped this finding will lead to the creation of better hearing aids. (Daily Mail)