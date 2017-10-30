Want to Avoid Sick Days? Do This

Here’s a reason to take a cold shower: you might call out from work less. Dutch researchers looked at 3,000 people and found that “routinely shower (hot-to) cold for at least 30 days resulted in a reduced of self-reported sick leave from work but not illness days in adults.” In other words, participants who took showers that started off warm and were followed by a 30, 60, or 90-second blast of cold water were 29 percent less likely to call in sick, but did not make them less likely to get sick in the first place. The take home message: blasting yourself with cold water regularly makes you more likely to tough it out and go to work if you get sick.

Sounds complicated, read more from Daily Mail here