Want a Vehicle That’s Most Likely to Last 200,000? Buy This…

** FILE ** In this Nov. 14, 2007 file photo, the second-generation Toyota Sequoia full-size sport utility vehicle scales an incline during its introduction at the Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

Automotive marketplace iSeeCars.com looked at 13.5 million car sales that occurred in 2017 and found the 10 models that had the highest percentage of selling with 200,000 miles on their odometers. In other words, these are the cars that sold despite having over 200,000 miles on the odometer:

1. Toyota Sequoia

2. Ford Expedition

3. Chevrolet Suburban

4. Toyota 4Runner

5. GMC Yukon XL

6. Chevrolet Tahoe

7. GMC Yukon

8. Toyota Tacoma

9. Toyota Avalon

10. Honda Odyssey

Since those are mostly trucks, here are the top sedans and minivans that sold with 200,000 miles or more on the odometer:

1. Toyota Avalon

2. Honda Odyssey

3. Honda Accord

4. Ford Taurus

5. Toyota Sienna

6. Toyota Camry

7. Chevrolet Impala

8. Toyota Prius

9. Nissan Maxima

10. Chrysler Pacifica

