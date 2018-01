Pabst Blue Ribbon and 686 Apparel have teamed up to bring you a 12 pack jacket!

The jackets are marketed to snowboarders, skiers, fisherman, or those that just hang out in the cold are are really pretty cool. It will run you about $250 and come with a bottle opener key chain.

But you need to hurry is you want one befor they are sold out on 686’s website… just Click HERE

You gonna pick up one of these jackets?