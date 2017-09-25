Walmart wants to deliver your groceries

Walmart is about to start testing a new grocery delivery service where they go INSIDE your house when you’re away and stock your fridge. They’re going to be testing it in Silicon Valley first . . . and a spokesperson even admitted, quote, “This may not be for everyone.”

Here’s how it would work. You get a special smart lock on your door. Then you order groceries on Walmart.com and tell them when you want them delivered. They bring the groceries to your house, and they use a one-time code on your smart lock to get in.

They stock your fridge, then they leave and send you a message that they’re gone and they locked the door behind them.

