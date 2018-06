Get ready to shop Walmart online through a 3D virtual shopping experience that will be rolled out next month.

The company says the feature will take you on a virtual shopping tour of a curated apartment showcasing about 70 items.

From there you’ll be able to add a group of items to your cart that will provide a complete look for your home.

Is 3D shopping the next big thing for e-commerce? Will this set Walmart apart from other online shopping experiences?

Here’s the full story from Reuters