Walmart to help you dispose of opioid medications that aren’t needed

Walmart is offering a new product that can help safely dispose of unused opioids. According to health officials, 65 percent of opioid abusers get some of their supply from the unused stash of family and friends. Now with DisposeRx, people can mix their unused opioids with warm water and a packet to turn them into a biodegradable gel. People picking up a class two opioid prescription at a Walmart pharmacy will get a box of DisposeRx for free. Those with regular prescriptions can get a new box every six months.