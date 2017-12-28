Walmart greeter Surprised with New Car for Christmas

Being friendly and being nice paid off for Yolanda Crawford this Christmas. Yolanda works as a greeter at the Walmart in Muskogee Oklahoma. Customers were always impressed at the way she always said hello to customers as they came into the store and wished them well as they left. A couple of customers found out Yolanda did not have a car and walks 15 minutes to work every day. Within two weeks, and with an anonymous donor’s help, the community had enough to buy Crawford a car. “We put brand new tires on the vehicle, we’re paying for tag and title for her, and six months of insurance for her,” said Scott Yandell. An emotional Crawford was clearly shocked when she saw the 2014 Nissan Versa. See her reaction and get the complete story from KFOR News here