Walker Hayes gets Tattoo Dedicated to Late Daughter
By Josh Barlog
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
Walker Hayes arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Walker Hayes now has a permanent tribute to his late infant daughter, Oakleigh Klover Hayes, who was born and died on June 6th. The singer posted a picture of his left forearm on social media over the weekend showing off a tattoo of the baby’s footprint along with her name. Walker gave a shout out to the tattoo artist writing, “It is perfect.”
Oakleigh was the seventh of Walker and wife Laney’s kids, and her death was unexpected. A cause of death has not been released.
Walker is set to return to the road this week. He will perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Wednesday (June 27th). CHECK IT OUT:

Thank you @zanependergast_tattoo for this. It is perfect.

A post shared by Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) on

 

