Walker Hayes gets Tattoo Dedicated to Late Daughter

Walker Hayes now has a permanent tribute to his late infant daughter, Oakleigh Klover Hayes, who was born and died on June 6th. The singer posted a picture of his left forearm on social media over the weekend showing off a tattoo of the baby’s footprint along with her name. Walker gave a shout out to the tattoo artist writing, “It is perfect.”
Oakleigh was the seventh of Walker and wife Laney’s kids, and her death was unexpected. A cause of death has not been released.
Walker is set to return to the road this week. He will perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Wednesday (June 27th). CHECK IT OUT: