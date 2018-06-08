Walker Hayes Cancels CMT Awards Appearance After Newborn Daughter Dies

Condolences go out to Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney after his newborn daughter, Oakleigh passed away on Wednesday morning.

Hayes, who was nominated for breakthrough video of the year for “You Broke Up With Me”, canceled his CMT appearance along with other upcoming shows.

Hayes released a statement via Twitter asking for privacy for him and his family, he went on to say that “Our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven.” Hayes and his wife have six children. Here’s the complete story from WSMV-TV in Nashville.