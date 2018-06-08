Walker Hayes Cancels CMT Awards Appearance After Newborn Daughter Dies
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 6:22 AM
Walker Hayes arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Condolences go out to Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney after his newborn daughter, Oakleigh passed away on Wednesday morning.
Hayes, who was nominated for breakthrough video of the year for “You Broke Up With Me”, canceled his CMT appearance along with other upcoming shows.
Hayes released a statement via Twitter asking for privacy for him and his family, he went on to say that “Our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven.” Hayes and his wife have six children. Here’s the complete story from WSMV-TV in Nashville.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

travis tritt joins shania twain, jake owen on ‘real country’ New Movies Opening this Weekend Breaking: Anthony Bourdain Is Dead At 61 American Idol Auditions 2018-2019: Cities and Dates Announced Breyers Is Delivering Free Pints For National Best Friend Day Would you catch the flu for $3500?
Comments