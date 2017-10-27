Walgreens now carrying Narcan to help save lives

President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have both recently addressed the growing opioid crisis in the United States, saying it’s an epidemic and a national public health emergency. Did you know there’s a drug that reverses opioid overdoses without a prescription? It’s a nasal spray called Narcan and it’s available at Walgreens. It can save the life of someone who has overdosed on prescriptions painkillers or heroin. This is the same drug that many first responders have on hand.