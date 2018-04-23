Waffle House Shooter Believed Taylor Swift was Stalking Him
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 6:15 AM
This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Travis Reinking, who police are searching for in connection with a fatal shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville early Sunday, April 22, 2018. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)
  • Four people were killed and others injured when 29-year-old Travis Reinking opened fire in a Waffle House in Nashville on Sunday Morning.
  • It was quickly reported by his family that he is delusional. Among other questionable behavior, he believes that Taylor Swift has been stalking and harassing him in his hometown in Morton, Illinois (southeast of Peoria).
  • In 2016 the police were called when he climbed a building and on to the roof, claiming to be chasing after Swift.
  • He also believed Swift was hacking his phone and Netflix account.
  • Taylor Swift is probably very capable of stalking her ex-boyfriends, but stalking a random guy in Illinois?

Here’s the full story from ABC-7 Chicago

