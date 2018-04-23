Waffle House Shooter Believed Taylor Swift was Stalking Him

- Four people were killed and others injured when 29-year-old Travis Reinking opened fire in a Waffle House in Nashville on Sunday Morning.
- It was quickly reported by his family that he is delusional. Among other questionable behavior, he believes that Taylor Swift has been stalking and harassing him in his hometown in Morton, Illinois (southeast of Peoria).
- In 2016 the police were called when he climbed a building and on to the roof, claiming to be chasing after Swift.
- He also believed Swift was hacking his phone and Netflix account.
- Taylor Swift is probably very capable of stalking her ex-boyfriends, but stalking a random guy in Illinois?
