W Stands for WADE!

There will be a lot of tired baseball fans walking around today. But that’s OK, nobody said this was going to be easy! If you made it to 11:45pm last night you saw the Cubs score a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Nationals in D.C. The Cubs needed 5 pitchers to finish after starter Kyle Hendricks left the game after 4 innings. Wade Davis was a warrior, getting the final 7 outs throwing a season high 40-plus pitches to close the game.

The Cubs under Joe Maddon are 5-1 facing an elimination game. That included the 2015 one-game NL Wild Card win over the Pirates along with Games 5, 6, & 7 of the World Series in 2016, with the only loss coming in Game 4 of the 2015 NLCS to the Mets.

Now for the third year in a row the Cubs will play for the right to represent the National League in the World Series against the LA Dodgers. The first 2 start times have been announced with another announcement probably coming later today or tomorrow about the rest of the games. Our guess is games 3, 4, & 5 (all @ Wrigley Field) will be night games to accommodate the West Coast Fans. Here is the schedule as we know it this morning:

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 1: Cubs at Dodgers, 7:08 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 15

NLCS Game 2: Cubs at Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. (TBS)

Tuesday Oct. 17

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers @ Cubs (tbd)

Wednesday October 18th

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers @ Cubs (tbd)

Thursday October 19th

NLCS Game 5: Dodgers @ Cubs (tbd) if necessary

Saturday Oct. 21: Cubs @ Dodgers (tbd) if necessary

Sundy Oct. 22: Cubs @ Dodgers (tbd) if necessary