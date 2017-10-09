A local woman is hoping to get your vote to be on the cover of a Women’s Running magazine. Twenty-three year old Nicole Merriman is a 2012 graduate of Joliet West High School and JJC grad. Currently she is a licensed cosmetologist. She’s in the running so to speak to be on the cover of the national magazine along with other women have overcome debilitating odds to run.

Merriman tells the Scott Slocum show that the first problem began in high school. She broke both knees and was determined to not only walk again but run.

Nicole’s problems didn’t end there. Suffering from migraines, she arose from a nap and couldn’t move her legs. Doctors have not diagnosed the problem but through therapy she was able to walk again. She ran the Warrior Dash with her brother.

Her ultimate goal is to run the Disney Half Marathon. The cover contest runs through October 16th. Click here to vote.

The post Vote For Joliet West High School Grad To Appear On Cover of National Magazine appeared first on 1340 WJOL.