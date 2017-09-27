Volunteers Raise Money During NASCAR Event For Plainfield Academy’s Alternative High School

Volunteers raised $900 for Plainfield Academy’s Friends of the Academy parent group working at the NASCAR event September 16 and 17, 2017 at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet. This is the first time the group worked this event. Volunteers included Plainfield Academy staff, CAPE representatives, community members.

The money raised through the Friends group is used for things in and out of Academy classrooms including handheld smart boards, staff training for Leroy the therapy dog, and uniforms for the athletes in the Chicago Area Alternative League. Plainfield Academy is District 202’s alternative high school.

